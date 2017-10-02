Wilton real estate sales — Sept. 22-28

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Sept. 22 through Sept. 28, 2017.

144 Huckleberry Hill Road: Leon C. Hirsch et al, to TD Bank NA, $14,000,000.

69 Carriage Road: Robert and Erin Kaufold, to Ron and Nancy McKenzie, $640,000.

51 Own Home Avenue: Keith Rodgerson and Maryli M. Secrest, to Patrick C. King, $334,000.

38 Wicks End Lane: Nicholas and Joanne Collins Lapko, to Keith and Christine Denning et al, $1,077,500.

106 Belden Hill Road: Jesse and Elizabeth Fink, to Bruce and Electra Martin, $400,000.

22 Deacons Lane: Patricia Conlon, to Gregory and Christina Sommer, $700,000.

200 Danbury Road: Kent House LLC, to 200 Danbury Road LLC, $1,200,000.