Wilton real estate sales — Sept. 22-28

By Wilton Bulletin on October 2, 2017 in Business, Lead News · 1 Comments

real estate

69 Carriage Road

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Sept. 22  through Sept. 28, 2017.

144 Huckleberry Hill Road: Leon C. Hirsch et al, to TD Bank NA, $14,000,000.

69 Carriage Road: Robert and Erin Kaufold, to Ron and Nancy McKenzie, $640,000.

51 Own Home Avenue: Keith Rodgerson and Maryli M. Secrest, to Patrick C. King, $334,000.

38 Wicks End Lane: Nicholas and Joanne Collins Lapko, to Keith and Christine Denning et al, $1,077,500.

106 Belden Hill Road: Jesse and Elizabeth Fink, to Bruce and Electra Martin, $400,000.

22 Deacons Lane: Patricia Conlon, to Gregory and Christina Sommer, $700,000.

200 Danbury Road: Kent House LLC, to 200 Danbury Road LLC, $1,200,000.

