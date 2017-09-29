Support for those grieving the loss of a pet

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County will offer a bereavement support group to help adults cope with loss following the death of a beloved pet.

The group will meet on three consecutive Thursdays, from 1 to 2:30, Oct. 5 to Oct. 19, in the agency’s offices at I-Park, 761 Main Avenue, on the Norwalk/Wilton town line.

“Pets enrich our lives and provide us with companionship, emotional support and unconditional love,” said the Rev. Karen Judd, an interfaith minister and grief counselor with the nursing agency. “Given the intense and meaningful bond that exists between people and animals, it is natural to experience devastation when a pet dies.

“Participants in this support group will be offered a safe place to express their feelings of sorrow and loss. They will find acceptance, comfort, empathy and support.”

The pet loss bereavement support group is free-of-charge and open to the public but pre-registration is required. For more information, or to pre-register, call Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County at 203-834-6341, ext. 255.