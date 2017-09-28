Girls soccer: Another shutout loss for Warriors

The Wilton High girls soccer team’s scoring absence continued Thursday afternoon as it fell to Darien 2-0 at Kristine Lilly Soccer Field.

It was the Warriors’ fourth shutout defeat in a row and dropped their record below.500 at 3-4. The Darien Blue Wave improved to 7-1 with the win.

After Monday’s 1-0 loss to Fairfield Warde, one of the things Wilton head coach Renato Topalli commented on was that his team needed to stop being pushed around on the field. The Warriors clearly were aggressive the entire game, but they didn’t address his other concerns.

“We’re still making mistakes on defense and every time we do our opponent takes advantage of it and scores,” said Topalli. “Yes, we played more physical today and there were clearly positive takeaways from the game. In the second half we clearly played with more focus and the desire to win. We outplayed them in the second half and were more in a team rhythm. We generated 15 scoring chances, but no shots on goal. We need to be more composed at both ends of the field and look for quality shots.” Neither team put pressure on their opponent’s goal in the first seven minutes of play. Wilton had the game’s first shot on net in the eighth minute. In the 11th minute, a Darien direct kick on net was saved by Wilton keeper Covadonga Perez Pelaez, but the ball was loose and finally cleared, keeping the game scoreless.

Darien got its first goal in the 14th minute when Ellen Harnisch got behind the Warriors’ defense and found the back of the net for the 1-0 lead.

The Blue Wave kept the pressure on and looked to up their lead just a minute later. Katie Ramsay spilt two Wilton defenders to get off a quick shot on net, but Perez Pelaez was up to the challenge with the save.

Harnisch picked up her second goal of the game with 2:01 remaining in the first half, assisted by Kate Bellissimo. The Blue Wave goal came as the Warriors’ defense again failed to clear the ball from in front of their keeper.

In the first half, the Warriors couldn’t muster much offensive pressure, as their passing from their own zone was more to clear the ball as opposed to looking for a teammate for a rush up the field.

As Topalli said, the Warriors came out in the second half down 2-0, but looked focused to break into the goal column. Paisley Eagan, Lindsay Groves and Zoe Lash all had chances but couldn’t get off a quality shot attempts either do to their position on the field or the stiff Darien defense. Also the Wilton shooters didn’t get any teammates crashing toward the net.

The only goal surrendered by Darien this year came in a 1-0 loss to Brien McMahon. In their other previous six wins, the Blue Wave team has pitched shutouts, outscoring their opponents 31-0.

“Right now we are lacking the chemistry as a team to win” said sophomore Sophia Sudano. “As a team we are not all playing as hard as we should and our depth this year compared to last year’s team just isn’t there. We need people to step up their game, give extra effort, support their teammates and play as a team”.