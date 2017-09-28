The Wilton High field hockey team recorded its second shutout win of the week on Thursday, routing Westhill 7-0 at home.

The Warriors (5-2-0-1) were led by two goals each from Jess Hendry and Molly Thomas, with single tallies from Emma Rothkopf, Maddie Pagliaro and Caitlin Nichols.

Olivia Hahn and Emma Rosen each had two assists, and Thomas had one assist.

Mary Leydon made 22 saves in goal for the Vikings (1-4), while Brianna Weinreb had three saves.

The Warriors were coming off a 4-0 win at Fairfield Warde on Tuesday. Hendry scored two goals to lead the offense, with other goals by Sophia Kaplan and Rothkopf.