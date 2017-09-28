Norwalk River Valley Trail’s Wilton Loop set to expand

The section of the Norwalk River Valley Trail (NRVT) known as the Wilton Loop will get a little bit longer this fall. With $200,000 being raised over the summer, work may now commence to carry the trail from Twin Oak Lane to Skunk Lane.

Timber & Stone, which has built this portion of the trail since its inception, will begin construction of the 2,000-foot extension in October and expects to be finished by December.

Earlier this year, Timber and Stone finished a boardwalk extending the east side of the Wilton Loop to Twin Oak Lane.

Pat Sesto, president of the Friends of the NRVT, said, “The support for the NRVT among Wilton residents is inspiring. They’re making it possible for the trail to get better and better in Wilton.”

Greg Jansen, who partnered with Sesto in leading this summer’s fundraising, said, “It’s great to see the tremendous use the NRVT is getting. The CT Trail Census is counting over 1,000 people a month enjoying the Wilton Loop.”

When this latest extension is completed, the east side of the Wilton Loop will run more than two miles from the trailhead at Route 7 and Wolfpit Road, to Skunk Lane.