Wilton Youth Football scoreboard: Week 4

Wilton Youth Football teams had the following results from Fairfield County Football League action Sept. 23-24.
Third grade
Darien Blue 16, Wilton Blue 12
The Warrior Blue third grade football team learned a tough lesson on Saturday in Darien — the game isn’t over until the last second ticks off the clock.
With a stingy defense, the Warriors pushed the Blue Wave offense backwards for most of the first three quarters. Keegan Kazan, Denny Dustin, and Nick Skillin were all over the backfield and making impressive open-field tackles. Sawyer Fasano also made a touchdown-saving tackle after a long-yardage pass play later in the game.
Meanwhile, quarterback Colin Faherty executed an offense that racked up yards and scored two touchdowns off runs from Denny Dustin, one for 50 yards. The offensive line, featuring Trey Hall, Michael Duarte, August Furman, Noah Patania, Matthew Fogarty, Emmet Sommer, Kaydan Kazan, Hayden Leitten, Wyatt Hoffstatter and center Michael Lenz, provided solid blocks and run support drive after drive. All of those linemen were also an integral part of the Warriors’ tough defense. These guys play hard on both sides of the ball.
The Warriors took a 12-0 lead into the fourth quarter, only to fall short 16-12 after two strong Darien drives which included successful field goal kicks. Unfortunately for the Warriors, there were many missed opportunities early in the game While the Warriors left the field disappointed, they are determined to get to work in practice this week and prepare for New Canaan next Saturday at home.
Fifth grade
Wilton Blue 26, Aspetuck 0
Wilton Blue got off to a fast start on Saturday and never looked back. The Warriors got touchdowns on all four of their possessions and the defense kept Aspetuck out of the end zone. The ground game was working all day, behind strong blocking by the offensive line of Vito Banner, Maja Driscoll, Jack Huntley, Ryan Meenan, Liam Murphy, Jack Santosky, David Schubkegel, Cole Siegel, Henry Soojian, Jaxon Thomas and CJ Young. The line made room for eight different running backs to carry the ball for positive yardage: Ray Ferranti, Will Cristini, Jack Schwartz, Charlie Keller, Ryan Stocker, James Jackowski, Nate Jackson and Cael Dexter.
The first touchdown came on an eight-yard pass from Ryan Luchetta to Liam McKiernan, who made a diving catch in the end zone. Luke Ginsburg made the PAT to put Wilton up early, 8-0. On the next possession, Cole Galante caught a perfect pass from Dexter and ran untouched another 30 yards for the second touchdown.
After halftime, Wilton took only three plays to get into the end zone for the third time, when Cristini ran 60 yards for the touchdown. On their fourth possession, Dexter ran 45 yards after receiving an option pitch from Liam Snyder for the final touchdown.
The defense played a solid game, allowing Aspetuck to move the ball a bit, but tightening up when needed. Fifteen different Warriors recorded tackles in the game, including Murphy, Jackson, Snyder, Siegel, Meenan, Luchetta, Thomas, Keller, Stocker, Schwartz, Ginsburg, Dexter, Driscoll, Ferranti and Santosky.
Sixth grade
Wilton White 21, Fairfield Blue 6
Wilton White traveled to Fairfield to take on Fairfield Blue on a picture-perfect sunny Sunday afternoon. The Warriors set the tone of the game from the first possession with every man doing his job on both sides of the ball. Jai Satsangi was sidelined with an injury but cheered his team on and provided support by being one of the co-captains along with Jason Costa.
The defense took the field first with Flynn Shipman, Connor Wetzel, Liam Kiernan, Jack Butler, Nate Rath and Jack Lauricella among those preventing any big gains and forcing a punt. When the offensive players took the field after the strong defensive stand, QB Ryan Smith orchestrated a quick drive with a pass caught by Owen Theoharides, a run by Conner Flanagan, and a touchdown run by Peter Reyes. Ryan Smith punctuated the drive by kicking the extra point.
The teams traded possessions, with Wilton’s defensive ends, linebackers and defensive backs — Will Fischer, Owen Theoharides, Jack Kelly, Collin O’Neill and Gavin Pierson — making great open-field tackles, gang tackling and keeping Fairfield out of the end zone.
On Wilton’s next possession, Peter Reyes ran for 47 yards to score his second touchdown of the afternoon and Ryan Smith nailed the extra point.
In the second half, the Wilton offense once again showed its strength with Nate Rath, Jason Costa, Will Fischer, Cole Stevenson, Connor Wetzel, Liam Kiernan and Colin O’Neill all playing their positions like warriors. Fairfield scored its only touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter, but the two-point conversion attempt was denied by Jack Lauricella, who tackled the runner in the backfield. The Warrior offense answered with a 65-yard run by Conner Flanagan and Ryan Smith’s third extra-point kick.
Wilton Blue 19, New Canaan Red 0
On an unseasonably hot Sunday morning, Wilton Blue defeated New Canaan Red, 19-0. Jack Costello scored the first touchdown in the opening minutes of the game with the extra-point kick by Todd Woodring. Strong defensive line play by Lorenzo Caratozzolo, Luke DiRocco, Dylan Gallo, Colin Gilmore, Dylan Long, Eli Meltzer, George Papakosmas, Harry Polito, Henry Roy and Todd Woodring prevented New Canaan from any first downs. The Warriors had solid offensive blocking by Colin Gilmore, Dylan Long, Eli Meltzer, George Papakosmas, Max Roberge and Henry Roy.
Luke DiRocco ran in for the second touchdown, giving Wilton a 13-0 lead. As New Canaan tried to gain yardage, Jack Costello intercepted a pass, giving Wilton a commanding 19-0 lead at halftime.
Forceful gains continued with powerful passes to Lorenzo Caratozzolo and productive running by Charlie Caporrino, Barrett Leary, Harry Polito, Quin Silva, Carter Stephenson and Todd Woodring gave Wilton more scoring possibilities, but this time New Canaan was able to stop Wilton. In the end, the determination, focus and powerful teamwork led to astounding 19-0 victory. Thomas MacDonald sat out due to foot injury but was instrumental in providing much needed hydration, assistance, and continuous cheer and support.
Seventh grade
Wilton White 7, Darien White 0
Wilton White played against a very tough Darien White team. Wilton’s defense played tremendous against Darien’s fast running attack and Darien’s defense played well against Wilton’s ground-and-pound running attack. The game was scoreless at halftime.
Wilton defensive end Colin Randol caused and recovered a Darien fumble, which gave Wilton the ball on Darien’s 15-yard line early in the third quarter. After a holding penalty, quarterback George Hahn handed the ball off to halfback Wil Sullivan, who scored on a 25-yard run. Michael Wall kicked the extra point, giving Wilton the 7-0 lead. George Hahn had an interception to stop a Darien drive deep in Wilton territory.
The tough, hard running by fullback Tommy McKiernan and halfback Wil Sullivan kept ball possession with Wilton for most of the second half. Wilton’s offensive line of Carter Galante, Matthew Dooley, Jackson Duncan, Alexander Reyes, Christian Mclaughlin, Christian Kaczynski, Griffin Turner and Wil Soojian did a great job of opening holes and playing hard all game. Zach Krawitz and Wil Drew did a great job blocking the defensive cornerbacks.
Nose guards Lorcan Garcia and Jackson Kreter made running difficult through the Wilton defensive line. The defensive secondary led by Michael Wall, Andrei Schroeder and William McCormack batted away Darien passes all game long. The game ended when safety Tommy McKiernan intercepted a Darien last-second pass.
Wilton Blue 21, New Canaan Black 0
Wilton Blue traveled to New Canaan last Saturday night and put together their most complete game of the season. Wilton’s defense set the tone, not only shutting New Canaan out but also holding them to minimal yards and no big plays in what had been a big play offensive team. Wilton’s defensive line ‘rolling thunder’ rotation of Jamie Cristini, Michael Colavecchio, George Rushevich, Jake Enman, Alexander Dempster, Aiden Cruickshank, Connor Sweeney, Bobby DiPalma and Luke Totten kept the pressure up all night and had multiple sacks and tackles for losses. Wilton’s corners Caleb Rath and Charlie Guglielmo locked down the two prolific New Canaan receivers, holding them to minimal yards and only a couple of receptions. Wilton’s defensive ends Andrew Kress and Nicholas Walden kept New Canaan’s quarterback from scrambling and put pressure on him when he tried to pass. Wilton’s safeties Christopher Capone and Spencer Liston also helped to shut down the pass game and came up multiple times to make big hits, while linebackers Xander Petrides and Quinn Stengrim had many hard-hitting tackles completing what was a very solid defensive effort.
Offensively Wilton was able to once again methodically move the ball down the field with a balanced running and passing attack. Wilton’s first score came from a 70-yard 10-play drive highlighted by the hard running of fullback Xander Petrides, who had runs of 35 yards, 12 yards and seven yards. Stengrim scored on a well-blocked sweep and Petrides added the conversion on another power run up the middle. Wilton’s second scoring drive came from a 55-yard, 10-play drive highlighted by 19-yard, fourth-down conversion pass from Andrew Acosta-Rua to Rath and three other receptions, including a seven-yard, third-down catch by Walden and a 15-yard touchdown reception from Guglielmo. Wilton’s final scoring drive was a 70-yard, four-play drive highlighted by a Stengrim 52-yard TD run and an Acosta-Rua to Stengrim two-point conversion pass.
Eighth grade
Wilton White 3, New Canaan Red 0
Wilton White’s stifling defense pitched their second consecutive shutout by defeating an equally tough New Canaan Red, 3-0, at Fujitani Field last Saturday. The win moves Wilton White to 3-1 on the season.
Wilton’s defense held New Canaan to under 40 yards of total offense on the day, led by the defensive front of Jimmy Luce, Ryan Farrar, Joe Schiavone, Michael Breen, Andrew Pellicano, Charlie Fischer, Ben Pond and Joe DeGrasse. The defensive backfield of Parker Woodring, Will Ryan, Matthew Giller and Jackson Luther held New Canaan’s passing game to 5-16 on the day for only 22 yards. Wilton’s linebacking corp of Grant Masterson, Max Silva and Wade Steffens quickly cleaned up any ball carriers that were able to sneak through the massive Wilton defensive front.
On offense, Wilton’s offensive line of Luce, Farrar, Schiavone, Breen, Ryan Jackson, Pellicano, Ciara Garcia and end Danny Doran gave QB Masterson plenty of time to connect on multiple long connections to Silva and Woodring. Wilton’s sole score came after New Canaan’s offense went three-and-out for zero yards to start the second half and gave it back to Wilton at the Wilton 40-yard line. Gains of 12 and 18 yards by running back deGrasse got Wilton rolling. From there, Masterson and deGrasse traded carries until the 11-play drive stalled at the four-yard line. The Warriors called upon kicker Woodring, long snapper Schiavone and holder Silva to execute their first live field goal of their youth football careers. Woodring split the uprights and the Warriors came away with the victory against the previously 2-1 New Canaan Red squad.