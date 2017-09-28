Wilton travel soccer scoreboard: Sept. 23-24

Wilton Soccer Association teams had the following results in travel action from Sept. 23-24:

Girls travel

9-under

Fairfield 3, Wilton White 0

Wilton White visited Fairfield FUSA on Sunday and showed great teamwork and hustle on a brutally hot day against a strong opponent. The team had a strong offensive line of Grayson O’Donnell, Gabriella Rey, Mia Timnev, Abigail Philippon and twins Isabella and Sophia Rios and had several shots on goal and showed great ball skills. The aggressive midfield and defensive line of Harper Crawford, Gabriella Torres and Ashley Pencu was able to deter multiple plays against Wilton goalie Liesel Schmauch, who also had numerous stops of the ball.

Wilton Blue 2, Westport Blue 1

On Sunday, Wilton Blue faced off against Westport Blue at Merwin Meadows. The Wilton team showed great effort and hard work. The team showed quick offensive plays by Audrey Lepore, Andie Langeland, Kate Wickersham, Sadie Sherman, Alexandra Jankowski, Ally Phelan, Casey O’Connor, and Sophia Solomon. The defense, led by Maddie Rayment and Clara Fielden, supported Victoria Jankowski, who was in goal in the first half. The Wilton girls dominated the game with quick reflexes, smart passes, and good communication. Halfway through the first half, Alexandra Jankowski scored, followed by Ally Phelan’s goal, making the score 2-0 by halftime. The second half added Maddie Rayment and Victoria Jankowski to the offense with Sophia Solomon and Sadie Sherman moving to defense. Kate Wickersham did a great job having several saves on goal.

Wilton Blue 4, Darien White 4

The red-hot Wilton Blue squad immediately put Darien on the defensive on Sept. 17. Victoria and Alexandra Jankowski put on a ball-handling clinic, relentlessly attacking. Darien drew first blood but Ally Phelan tied the game for the Warriors with a brilliant shot to the right-hand corner. Minutes later, Audrey Lapore put the Wilton ahead by dribbling to the touch line and perfectly tucking the ball in the lower right corner. The Warriors kept the heat on Darien with shots from Maddie Rayment, Sadie Sherman and Kate Wickersham. As the half ended, Ally Phelan scored her second goal of the match. The Warriors’ defense, led by captain Clara Fielden and assisted by Andie Langeland, shut down the Blue Wave for much of the half. Darien answered back with three goals in the second half. With time running out, Casey O’Connor scored the equalizer for a 4-4 final.

Wilton U-9 (2010) 3, Westport Red 0

The Wilton U-9 (2010) girls were on fire from the start against Westport Red. Jacquelyn Coppola laid down a marker from the kick-off with a strong run on goal and shot that just missed. Early in the first half some creative play from Brynn Grosso led to a cross to Savannah Quick for Wilton’s first goal. Solid defensive play from Juliet DeStefano and Emma Rodrigues kept Wilton camped in Westport’s half, restricting them to only a few counterattacks that were dealt with by goalies Ria Kurien and Katerina Cross. Solid pressure and ball control from the Wilton offense and midfield of Harper Pattillo, Olivia Edwards, Katerina Cross and Jackie Coppola led to numerous scoring chances. Harper Pattillo went on a marauding run before firing a shot into the lower right corner for a 2-0 halftime lead. Relentless battling on opponent goal kicks and in the offensive zone from Olivia Edwards, Audrey Burton, Katerina Cross and Juliet DeStefano kept the shots on goal coming in the second half. The game was put to bed when Savannah Quick stole the ball and scored with a quick shot. The midfield and defense, led by Brynn Grosso, Ria Kurien, Emma Rodrigues, Harper Pattillo and Jacquelyn Coppola, remained steadfast, winning the loose balls in the middle and keeping a clean sheet.

Wilton Gold 6, Westport Gold 0

Wilton Gold picked up another win with a 6-0 rout over Weston Gold on Sunday. Victoria Wong netted the game’s first two goals, and Taryn Czick and Katelyn Lalor added goals in the first half. Wong started the second half scoring, followed by a goal from Kate Mesh. Wilton got strong defensive performances from the rotating lines of Zoe Blum, Katherine Cosentino, Naomi Cronley, Annabel O’Malley, and Caitlyn Tsai. Cristina Perez Pelaez and Isla Dzik split time with stonewall goal keeping.

13-under

Wilton Blue 11, West Hartford 0

Wilton Blue 6, Westport 0

It was a huge weekend for Wilton Blue as they outscored their opposition 17-0 in two games. On Saturday, Wilton Blue romped over West Hartford, 11-0, in a CT Cup game, and in league play on Sunday shut out Westport, 6-0. In both games the attack was unrelenting, forcing own goals in each game. In the Westport game crisp passing by the forwards, including Whitney Hess and Caitlin Ongley, set up scoring by Larsen Burke, Gabby Mazzella (2 goals), Isabel DiNanno and Regan VonLoeser. Supporting the nonstop assault were rotating midfielders Georgia Russnok, Anya Iyer, Elizabeth Lamond, Miya Lasher and Ella Savage. Defenders Caitlin Allen, Erin McGovern, Grace Duvall and Natalie Cronin shut down all Westport threats. All in all, it was a fantastic weekend for the team.

Boys travel

9-under

Wilton Gold 4, New Canaan Black 0

Wilton Gold enjoyed their third win in three games away on a sweltering early-fall afternoon Sunday against New Canaan Black. Wilton had magnificent goals from Philip Jeschke (2 goals) and one goal each from Tristen Albright and Gavin Toohill. Brilliant defensive work from Carter Burkhart, Joseph Dugan, Luke Adams and Hugo Dall was supported by some superb goalkeeping from Jeffrey Fox. Fine midfield play from Daniel Hickey and Ryan O’Grady rounded off a fantastic all-round performance.

Old Greenwich 7, Wilton Blue 1

Despite a quick offensive thrust to start the game, Wilton Blue fell to Old Greenwich on Sunday 7-1. Gavin Levenherz scored Wilton’s sole goal of the day off a feed from Liam Hoffman in the first minute of play. The lead lasted for the next seven minutes as a defensive battle kept the teams locked in place. From there, Old Greenwich slowly distanced themselves to lead 4-1 at the half. Wilton held its own at the beginning of the second half with substantial goal-minding from Jack Mulfinger and defensive blocking from Conor Filip. Old Greenwich scored three quick goals in the middle of the half to seal the win.

10-under

Old Greenwich Thunder 4, Wilton Blue 1

Wilton Blue goaltenders Harrison DeStefano and Brendan Morris had the arduous task of protecting their goal from an organized and explosive Old Greenwich offense. Liam Joy, Boden Davi and Nicolas Marini were stifling on defense. Wilton’s first chance on offense came from a cross by Cooper Buchichio to Michael DiLullio, who was robbed of a goal by a diving save. After an excellent defensive stand, Wilton moved the ball quickly into Old Greenwich territory, where Brad Mallory scored on a perfect corner shot. Peter Braid, who is out with an injury, watched as his Teammates made second half adjustments that slowed down the opposition, and defensive stands by Joy, Blake Ongley and Mick Hamilton led Wilton to some additional scoring opportunities for Greg Bocchino, DeStefano and Mallory.

11-under

Wilton Blue 3, Stamford 2

Jack Crossen scored breakaway goal with an assist by Maddox Backman to give Wilton Blue a 1-0 lead. Finn Burke and Alessandro Ochoa played with intensity, while Jack Barker and Jack Vermeulen were solid on defense. Will Soucy played strong goalkeeping. Andrew Partenza and Amit Solomon kept the pressure on the Stamford defense. Luke Perna deflected a corner kick to Matt DeMasi that he drilled into the back of the goal to give Wilton a 2-0 lead. Stamford came back and tied game, but Stefano Cross scored winning goal before time expired.

Westport Gold 3, Wilton Gold 2

Wilton Gold faced off against Westport Gold on Sunday in an action-packed game at Ambler Farm but fell short, 3-2. Westport got a quick start to take the early lead and the teams battled hard for the remainder of the first period. Wilton’s unyielding defensive line, led by Noah Levy, Ronan O’Halloran and Trevor Wisdom, and strong goaltending by Trevor Galligan, held the score to 1-0 at the half. The Wilton boys turned up the offensive pressure in the second half and Mason Behar, Brian Sallese, Dominick Cilento and Tyler Jackson pushed the ball up the field to create opportunities at the goal. Those efforts led to goals by Bill Stofega and Reed O’Neill, both assisted by Warren Hamilton.