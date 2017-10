On Sept. 24, Wilton CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) had a social gathering at Trackside as an appreciation to its members for many years of dedicated service to the town. When police heard about it, they volunteered to serve dinner, which was paid for by Realty Seven and Orem’s diner. Westfair Fish and Chips catered the event. Approximately 50 Wilton CERT members attended. — Contributed photo