Children will bake bread

Maslin bread is not something you generally find on store shelves. That’s because maslin, which is a mixed crop of wheat and rye, is little grown today, but it used to be the staple crop for many farmers.

Using whole meal wheat and dark rye, maslin bread is a high-fiber, wholesome alternative to the classic white loaf. Children ages 6 to 12 will learn about it on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 11 to 12:30, during a Colonial Cookery and Customs Workshop for Kids at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. They will taste it, too, when they make a loaf sweetened with blackberries.

The cost is $10 for members, maximum $25 per family; $15 for non-members, maximum $35 per family. Register by emailing [email protected] or calling 203-762- 7257.