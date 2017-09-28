Ask the First Selectman: Traffic lights, leash law and more

Can a traffic light be installed at the intersection of Wolfpit and Belden Hill to help with heavy traffic during commuting hours?

Wolfpit Road is state-owned. CT Department of Transportation (CT DOT) has included the intersection on its list for a future “rotary” study, a current state initiative. The study will include statistical data related to traffic flow and volume. There is currently no timetable set for this study and it may not be completed for some time due to cut backs and staffing vacancies at CT DOT. It should be noted, CT DOT and local traffic authority must follow specific national guidelines. Turning lanes would be required and necessitate the taking of land. If this recommendation were to be made by the state, opposition is expected.

A previous CT DOT proposal in 1996 for a traffic light with turning lanes at that intersection met with strong resident opposition.

In 2002, the Wilton Police Department conducted a study of the intersection and area roadways. Police officers were assigned to that intersection during the rush hour periods to see if traffic could be alleviated. It was found that traffic volume circumvented those efforts and created a larger back-up at the next intersection.

Are there town regulations governing subjective characteristics of commercial and building materials, such as paint color and building materials?

In general, the town does not regulate the subjective characteristics of either residential or commercial properties.

Does the town have purchasing policies and procedures? Is there a purchasing manager for the town?

Yes, the town has purchasing policies and procedures, which include requirements for purchase orders, multiple bids or requests for proposals (RFPs) depending on the value of the purchase. The town has access to state and federal contract pricing for certain purchases. The town also has access to contract bids received by other municipalities.

The town does not have a purchasing manager. Commonly purchased goods are increasingly being centrally bid, including joint bidding with the Board of Education. Selectman Lori Bufano, a purchasing professional, is working with Town CFO/Interim BOE Finance Director Anne Kelly-Lenz to ensure we are maximizing opportunities to obtain the lowest purchase costs, to standardize town and BOE policies and document those policies into a manual which will be available to the public on the town website.

As a municipality, by statute we are subject to requirements which add to the cost of our contracts including prevailing wage laws and labor and materials bonds.

Does the town provide residential sewer, septic, and water installation?

The majority of residential properties in Wilton have private septic and well water systems. It is the responsibility of the property owner to maintain their systems. The town’s main sewer line and extensions run from the Norwalk line in the vicinity of Route 7 to just past Cannon Road. A limited number of proximate residential homes have access to town sewer.

The Water Pollution Control Authority (WPCA) oversees the town sewer including determining fees and approval of extensions. Applications for extensions, installed at the expense of the applicants, can be submitted to the WPCA. The application process includes referral to the Planning and Zoning Commission and public hearings. The WPCA rarely receives extension applications because of the associated cost.

The town does not provide water service.

Is there a leash law in Wilton?

Yes. The town has a lease law. Dogs are not allowed to run at large in Wilton Center, Schenck’s Island, all public sidewalks and roadways, the Town Hall complex, the Gilbert and Bennett property, all properties owned or operated by the Board of Education, and at all playing fields operated and/or maintained by the Parks and Recreation Department. Dogs are also not allowed to run at large at any public event or gathering of any kind in town. Dogs may run at large in all other public areas, unless otherwise posted, however dogs must still remain under the direct control of the owner.