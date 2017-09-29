Letter: What does Boucher stand for?

To the Editors:

One of the most important jobs of journalism is to hold public officials accountable for words and deeds. Unfortunately, the Wilton Bulletin failed this mission last week, essentially writing a feel-good infomercial for Rep. Toni Boucher (“Boucher kicks off exploration”). While the article was full of vague talking points and blame games, we didn’t get an ounce of substance as to what she actually plans to do if she were to be governor or where she stands on core issues.

Where does she stand on the multiple, failed pushes to “improve” the Affordable Care Act, the latest of which would cost Connecticut roughly $4 billion in healthcare funding, not to mention the loss of insurance for thousands in the state? What is her solution to bring affordable healthcare to everyone?

Has she changed her position on bringing tolls back to Connecticut highways? We’re the only state in the northeast without tolls, yet we have some of the most heavily-congested highways in the nation. With current EZ-Pass and photo technology, there’s no need for congestive toll plazas — and the revenue the state could bring in would be in the tens of billions of dollars over the next two decades. It’s a no-brainer.

Have her views on medical and recreational marijuana evolved past the old archaic ways of thinking? Can we follow in the lead of Massachusetts, California and Colorado, where not only have the fears of abuse been unfounded, but the tax revenues are skyrocketing to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars?

Senator Boucher brought up being more “business-friendly,” which is a frequent talking point we get from politicians. Never mind that, according to a Dec. 2016 Ernst & Young report, Connecticut business taxes are “significantly below the national average.” The global software company I work for in SoNo is thriving — as are dozens of other small businesses in the state. We couldn’t hire people fast enough this past year. The big names are moving for reasons outside of taxes. Perhaps directing the above tax revenues towards fixing our awful mass transit system and roadways and creating more vital cities would help keep businesses and employees in the state? Or do we follow places like Kansas, where “business-friendly” financial ideologies have decimated the state?

Does Boucher support the Trump administration’s cruel anti-DREAMers efforts, which is ruining the lives of thousands of law-abiding, productive citizens and their families? Does she support the banning of refugees from war-torn nations, when Connecticut has been one of the most humanitarian states on this issue? Does she support his gutting of the EPA, HUD, Dept. of Education and other agencies? Her party has given a resounding “yes” on those issues.

I’m not saying we’re in great shape. We have a lot of problems. But all we hear from Democrats and Republicans is childish bickering, year after year. I have no idea who I’d vote for next year – but softball questions and simply reprinting partisan platitudes are not helping. We need and deserve better.

Devin Comiskey

Wolfpit Road, Sept. 25