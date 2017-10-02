Wilton Bulletin

Trackside offers yoga for middle school girls

By Wilton Bulletin on October 2, 2017 in Lead News, Social News · 1 Comments

Girls in middle school are invited to a yoga class just for them at Trackside Teen Center on Thursdays, beginning Oct. 12. Taught by Jeanne Carillo, the Yoga & Mindfulness class will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 through Dec. 14.

Students will learn to connect with themselves and others while exploring different movements, breath work, focus skills, and intentional relaxation. Throughout the eight-week course, students will engage in activities which include five key elements: connect, breathe, move, focus, and relax. Within these elements students are taught fundamental life skills that are immediately available for daily use. This class will also focus heavily on self-care and how this impacts everyday life and well-being.

Carrillo has more than 10 years of experience working with youth. She is a certified teacher as well as master’s level social worker.

The class fee is $250. Yoga mats and other equipment will be provided by the instructor. Students should wear comfortable clothes to class and be prepared to move.

Register: trackside.org/yoga.

Information: [email protected] or 203-834-2888.

  • Warrior

    Another Trackside scam. $250 for 8 one hour classes with an instructor that doesn’t appear to have any legitimate yoga teaching certification. More expensive than any other yoga classes in Fairfield County. Even if the class is limited to 10 students that’s $2500 for 8 hours of work. Not a bad haul for a phony non-profit organization.

