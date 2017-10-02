Trackside offers yoga for middle school girls

Girls in middle school are invited to a yoga class just for them at Trackside Teen Center on Thursdays, beginning Oct. 12. Taught by Jeanne Carillo, the Yoga & Mindfulness class will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 through Dec. 14.

Students will learn to connect with themselves and others while exploring different movements, breath work, focus skills, and intentional relaxation. Throughout the eight-week course, students will engage in activities which include five key elements: connect, breathe, move, focus, and relax. Within these elements students are taught fundamental life skills that are immediately available for daily use. This class will also focus heavily on self-care and how this impacts everyday life and well-being.

Carrillo has more than 10 years of experience working with youth. She is a certified teacher as well as master’s level social worker.

The class fee is $250. Yoga mats and other equipment will be provided by the instructor. Students should wear comfortable clothes to class and be prepared to move.

Register: trackside.org/yoga.

Information: [email protected] or 203-834-2888.