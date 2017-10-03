Wilton’s volunteer Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), in conjunction with the Wilton Department of Emergency Management, will offer its annual disaster preparedness training program beginning Oct. 11.

During this free program citizens will learn how to help family, friends and neighbors in the event of an emergency or disaster.

CERT Instructors are certified by the Connecticut Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security. Other instructors from police, fire and emergency medical service will assist in the training.

The program will cover a variety of emergency skills, such as how to prepare for when a disaster strikes, fire safety, including how to extinguish small fires and how to evacuate a smoke-filled building, basic first aid, disaster psychology, hazardous materials and terrorism awareness. The training involves classroom and field exercises.

Upon successful completion of the course, graduates are eligible and welcome to join Wilton CERT. As part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Wilton CERT regularly provides assistance to first responders at large emergency incidents or public events.

Wilton CERT has performed a broad range of deployment activities, including missing-person searches and traffic and crowd control duties along with staffing Wilton’s emergency shelter and distributing emergency food and water.

The class is limited to 25 people. Visit wiltoncert.org for complete information and to register. Course participants must be 16 years or older and 18 to join CERT.

Information: Robert Shulman at [email protected].