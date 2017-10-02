Bird search at Allen’s Meadow

Ornithologist Joe Bear will lead a two-hour birding walk at Allen’s Meadow on Route 7 on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 8:30 a.m. In this time of migration, many unusual birds may be available for observation under Bear’s guidance. Refreshments and time for questions will be available after the walk.

Attendees should park toward the north end of the parking lot; the walk will begin just east of the community gardens.

All are welcome, though dogs will not permitted as they may disturb the avian wildlife. Bring binoculars and cameras. Long pants tucked into socks, a long-sleeved shirt, hat, sunscreen, and bug spray are recommended.

The Walks and Talks Program is a collaboration of the Wilton Conservation Commission, the Wilton Garden Club, Norwalk River Watershed Association and the Wilton Land Conservation Trust.

Pre-registering at [email protected] is encouraged in case of postponement due to weather conditions.