Library launches Wilton Reads 2017

The story of a little boy growing up in an idyllic Cuba only to then be thrust into fleeing Castro’s revolution reads like fiction in the memoir, Waiting for Snow in Havana: Confessions of a Cuban Boy by Carlos Eire.

This real-life story will be explored on many levels when Wilton Library brings it to the forefront in its one book, one community reading event, Wilton Reads beginning in October.

From book discussions, a documentary film screening, a pre-revolutionary history lesson and even programs for children, Wilton Reads examines the country of Cuba and the changing times experienced by Eire, now a professor of history and religion at Yale University.

This is the 12th Wilton Reads event that is designed to bring the community together to view differing perspectives and create engaging dialogues. The full programming slate begins Oct. 24 through Nov. 8, which is the culminating author event when Eire visits the library for a personal talk about his life’s journey.

To encourage readership and to kick off the Wilton Reads 2017 program, 200 paperback copies of Waiting for Snow in Havana will be given away free courtesy of Fairfield County Bank on a first-come, first-served basis, one per person, beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 3, from 10 to noon. The library also has copies of the book in eBook, eAudiobook, CDs and Spanish versions for borrowing.

After the free book giveaway, a full complement of programs is scheduled. Registration is required for some, recommended for the others.

Tuesday, Oct. 24, book discussion with Susan Boyar, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 25, book discussion with Susan Boyar, noon to 1:30.

Wednesday, Oct. 25, discussion of 90 Miles to Havana by Enrique Flores-Galbis for children in grades 5-7, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Registrants will receive a free copy of this coming-of-age novel to read before the program. Cuban sandwiches will be served courtesy of Craft 14. Registration is required. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org or call 203-762-6336.

Thursday, Oct. 26, Back into the Heart of Cuba with photographer Daryl Hawk, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 30, Cuban History with Professor Ariel Mae Lambe, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2, Experience Cuba, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Representatives from Wilton Center Travel and Tauck will share their vast knowledge of Cuba details of a trip being planned for Oct. 11–17, 2018, to benefit Wilton Library.

Saturday, Nov. 4, Kids Create Cuban Art, 1 to 2 p.m. Registration is required by visiting the library’s website or calling 203-762-6336.

Saturday, Nov. 4, screening of Cubamerican, 7 to 9 p.m. This is the story of a number of Cuban exiles who built a life in America including baseball great Tony Perez, actor Andy Garcia, and the featured Wilton Reads author Carlos Eire.

Wednesday, Nov. 8, author Carlos Eire visits, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

There will also be a poetry seminar by Judson Scruton focusing on island poetry including Cuba, a Connecticut’s Own concert by The Madera Winds with one of the compositions by Cuban-American composer Paquito Rivera, and the library has a list of Cuban music and films on Hoopla, its downloadable music and video service, along with a list of more readings about the subject.