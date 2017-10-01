Minks to Sinks seeks items for sale

More than 190 Minks to Sinks volunteers will be ready to accept donations and consignments for the gigantic tag sale at the white tents on Route 7 on the following days:

Tuesday, Oct. 2, 10 to 2;

Wednesday, Oct. 3, 10 to 2 and 4 to 6;

Thursday, Oct. 4, 10 to 2.

“You never know what treasures you’ll discover when you shop at Minks to Sinks,” chairman Janel Cassara said. “It could be anything from a brand new Cuisinart toaster oven, a beautiful mid-century modern teak table, a Pottery Barn rug, a set of 12 crystal wine glasses, a TUMI rolling bag or a vintage mink coat.”

Anyone wishing to consign or donate items is encouraged to visit minkstosinks.org to review the list of items that will be accepted.

The sale opens at 9 on Saturday, Oct. 7. Bargain days are Sunday, Oct. 8 from noon to 4, when all merchandise is half-price, and Monday, Oct. 9 from 9 to 11:30, when shoppers can fill up a bag for $7.