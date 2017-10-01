Wilton Bulletin

Minks to Sinks seeks items for sale

By Wilton Bulletin on October 1, 2017 in Community, Lead News · 0 Comments

More than 190 Minks to Sinks volunteers will be ready to accept donations and consignments for the gigantic tag sale at the white tents on Route 7 on the following days:

  • Tuesday, Oct. 2, 10 to 2;
  • Wednesday, Oct. 3, 10 to 2 and 4 to 6;
  • Thursday, Oct. 4, 10 to 2.

“You never know what treasures you’ll discover when you shop at Minks to Sinks,” chairman Janel Cassara said. “It could be anything from a brand new Cuisinart toaster oven, a beautiful mid-century modern teak table, a Pottery Barn rug, a set of 12 crystal wine glasses, a TUMI rolling bag or a vintage mink coat.”

Anyone wishing to consign or donate items is encouraged to visit minkstosinks.org to review the list of items that will be accepted.

The sale opens at 9 on Saturday, Oct. 7. Bargain days are Sunday, Oct. 8 from noon to 4, when all merchandise is half-price, and Monday, Oct. 9 from 9 to 11:30, when shoppers can fill up a bag for $7.

