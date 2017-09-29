School days of yore

The Hurlbutt Street Schoolhouse will open its doors for its annual open house on Sunday, Oct. 1, from 2 to 5. Visitors may step back in time more than 100 years and glimpse a piece of Wilton history seeing how children learned and lived, all in just one room.

They will get a feel for what it was like to learn when hornbooks, wood burning stoves and outhouses were part of daily school life.

The open house is the same day as Ambler Farm Day, so visitors may enjoy their time at the farm, and then stop at the nearby schoolhouse at 157 Hurlbutt Street. Cider and donuts will be served and all are welcome.