Special voter enrollment session

By Kendra Baker on September 30, 2017 in Lead News, Politics & Elections · 0 Comments

Wilton’s Registrars of Voters Annalisa Stravato and Carole Young-Kleinfeld will hold a special in-person voter registration session on Tuesday, Oct. 3, from 9 to 5, to add new voters to Wilton’s official voter list and to complete a preliminary voter list.

Voters may come to the registrars’ office at any time that day to register to vote.

On Election Day, Nov. 7, all three polling place — Wilton High School Clune Center, Cider Mill School gymnasium, and Middlebrook School gymnasium — will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters may use Wilton’s Voter Information Look-Up page on the town’s website to check their polling place and party affiliation at wiltonct.org.

Information: [email protected] or 203-563-0111.

Kendra Baker

