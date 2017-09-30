Flu shots at Stop & Shop

To help customers stay healthy this flu season, vaccinations are now available at all Stop & Shop in-store pharmacies. Flu vaccinations are administered by Stop & Shop’s in-store pharmacists, with no appointment needed.

Most insurance plans cover flu shots with no copay and Stop & Shop pharmacies will bill insurance companies directly, including Medicare. Standard flu shots are available, as well as other flu vaccinations, including the “quad” and high-dose vaccines. See pharmacist for applicable ages and details.

In addition to receiving a flu shot, all customers will be offered free vaccination reviews. With a few questions, Stop & Shop pharmacists are able to determine any missing recommended adult vaccinations.

Information: stopandshop.com.