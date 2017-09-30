Wilton Bulletin

Flu shots at Stop & Shop

By Wilton Bulletin on September 30, 2017 in Business, Lead News · 0 Comments

To help customers stay healthy this flu season, vaccinations are now available at all Stop & Shop in-store pharmacies. Flu vaccinations are administered by Stop & Shop’s in-store pharmacists, with no appointment needed.

Most insurance plans cover flu shots with no copay and Stop & Shop pharmacies will bill insurance companies directly, including Medicare. Standard flu shots are available, as well as other flu vaccinations, including the “quad” and high-dose vaccines. See pharmacist for applicable ages and details.

In addition to receiving a flu shot, all customers will be offered free vaccination reviews. With a few questions, Stop & Shop pharmacists are able to determine any missing recommended adult vaccinations.

Information: stopandshop.com.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Realtors support Stay at Home Next Post Special voter enrollment session
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress