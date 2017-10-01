Wilton Bulletin

Author has new book

By Wilton Bulletin on October 1, 2017 in Business, Lead News, People · 1 Comments

Anna Raimondi

Anna Raimondi of Wilton, a spiritual counselor and medium, has a new book out, Conversations with Mary: Messages of Love, Healing, Hope for Today’s World from the Blessed Mother from Atria Books. The cost is $20 and it goes on sale Oct. 17.

Raimondi shares words of clarity and comfort directly from heaven, as she said in a statement. She said Mary speaks to all Catholics, Protestants, Jews, Muslims, Buddhists, and the spiritual but not religious with universal acceptance, boundless compassion, and immediate relevance.

Conversations with Mary also explores fate and free will, the power of faith, the role of religion and its corruption, the gifts of angels, the path to enlightenment, and how to find harmony in today’s divisive world.

