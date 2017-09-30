Realtors support Stay at Home

The Wilton Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has presented a check for $950 to Stay At Home In Wilton.

The Realtors of the Wilton Coldwell Banker office were involved with their company’s program called Charity Begins at Home. It was designed to provide financial assistance to a nonprofit organization with an emphasis on supporting housing-related issues in our community.

The Realtors contributed a portion of their 2016 commissions to benefit the organization. The quality of life in the community depends upon the support of those who live and work in it, the company said in a statement.

The Charity Begins at Home program is designed to offer local offices with an opportunity to embrace the CBRB Cares Foundation and allow them to have a greater impact in their immediate neighborhoods and communities.