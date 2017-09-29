Wilton Bulletin

Quakers mark universal day

By Wilton Bulletin on September 29, 2017 in Lead News, Religion · 0 Comments

The image many people may have of Quakers is that of a picture on a box of oatmeal, but Quakers are active in many communities, including Wilton.

World Quaker Day is Sunday, Oct. 1, and it will be recognized at the Wilton Quaker Meeting with a talk by Steve Whinfield, a member of the Friends Committee on National Legislation. This is a national organization that lobbies on behalf of issues related to the Quaker testimonies of peace, equality, simplicity, community and integrity.

The talk will start at 11:45 a.m. at the Wilton Quaker Meeting at 317 New Canaan Road.

For more information, visit WiltonQuakers on Facebook, FCNL.org or wiltonfriends.org

Tags: , ,

Previous Post DCP updates consumer handbook for CT’s Lemon Law Program Next Post School days of yore
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress