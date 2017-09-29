Quakers mark universal day

The image many people may have of Quakers is that of a picture on a box of oatmeal, but Quakers are active in many communities, including Wilton.

World Quaker Day is Sunday, Oct. 1, and it will be recognized at the Wilton Quaker Meeting with a talk by Steve Whinfield, a member of the Friends Committee on National Legislation. This is a national organization that lobbies on behalf of issues related to the Quaker testimonies of peace, equality, simplicity, community and integrity.

The talk will start at 11:45 a.m. at the Wilton Quaker Meeting at 317 New Canaan Road.

For more information, visit WiltonQuakers on Facebook, FCNL.org or wiltonfriends.org