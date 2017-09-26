Hindu temple invites community in wake of vandalism

Following vandalism that occurred Monday, Sept. 25, at the Hindu Mandir Temple on Westport Road, a number of people have reached out to offer support.

After speaking with other local clergy members this morning, Swami Balgopal has invited the community to worship tonight, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. and to stay for dinner at 8.

The Rev. Shannon White of Wilton Presbyterian Church shared information from Balgopal that the window through which a rock was thrown was in the house where the priest lives, next to the temple. It is painted blue and orange, like the temple, and is considered part of the worship space.

This is the third time this has happened in six months. The previous two times were not reported to police.

The temple is not seeking money from the community for repair, and did not want a vigil organized, it simply wants members of the community to join its members inside.

Visitors may park on the front lawn, shoes stay outside and women are advised to wear pants or longer dresses because everyone will sit on the floor.

First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice plans to attend with members of Wilton’s clergy and Wi-ACT, the consortium of local faith institutions. Vanderslice and clergy members will speak.