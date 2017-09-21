Senior Center News

Planning for longevity

On Monday, Sept. 25, at 2 in the senior center lounge, Paul Doyle of Oasis Senior Advisors will discuss the resources, strategies and costs of living longer and which paths to take and which to avoid. He looks forward to answering questions. RSVP at 203-834-6240.

Book discussion

On Tuesday, Sept. 26, Judson Scruton will lead the discussion of The Poets Laureate Anthology, which brings together a sampling of the works of the 43 poets laureate of the United States from the inception of the position in 1937 until the book’s publication in 2010. The volume includes brief introductions to each of the poets as well as an inviting foreword by former poet laureate Billy Collins. For this discussion, we will read Meditation at Lagunitas and Sonnet by Robert Haas as well as Louise Bogan’s Cartography, The Dragonfly, and Night. Lunch will be served at noon. Call the senior center to reserve a place for the discussion at 203-834-6240.

Medicare information

Open enrollment for Medicare Part D begins on Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7.

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, Rich Felitto of OneSource for Senior Living Inc. will present Keys to Unlocking Medicare Benefits at 6 p.m. in the senior center café.

Register by calling the senior center at 203-834-6240 or email [email protected] OneSource for Senior Living Inc. is a registered nonprofit organization. Visit seniorlife123.org.

Senior living choices

A Place for Mom presents How Not to Wait for the Emergency on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at noon in the senior center lounge

This educational talk will be presented by Lance Galassi from A Place For Mom who will explain the differences among nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and home care while going over the advantages and disadvantages of each. He will also highlight the difference in cost plus ways to make the choice more affordable.

A Place For Mom has been in business for over 15 years, helping more than 200,000 families a year at no cost. Adult children are welcome to attend the presentation. A complimentary lunch will be available. RSVP: 203-834-6240.

The Hammersteins

Oscar Hammerstein III will present a program on the musical theater family on Thursday, Sept. 28, 5 p.m. at The Village, 3 Farm Road, New Canaan. A light supper will be provided.

Oscar Hammerstein III, grandson of Oscar Hammerstein II of Rodgers and Hammerstein fame, and author of The Hammersteins, will present a multi-layered portrait of the Hammerstein legacy. RSVP (seating is limited) to Mary Ntiri, Waveny Community Liaison at 203-594-5310 or [email protected].

Introduction to bridge

The senior center is enrolling those interested in learning how to play bridge. Introduction to Bridge will take place on Fridays, Oct. 6 to Nov. 17, 11:30 to 1:15. The cost is $70 for the seven-week series.This class is for the player with very little or no bridge experience. Mike Hess, instructor.

Coming events

Friday, Sept. 22, 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 1:30, Intermediate Bridge.

Monday, Sept. 25, 9:30, Coffee and Clay; 10:30, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 11:30, Colored Pencil Painting; 12, Movie; 1, Encore Bridge; 2, Planning for Longevity with Paul Doyle.

Tuesday, Sept. 26, 9:45, BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 10, Acrylics and Oil with Althea Ericsson; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11, Book Discussion with Judson Scruton; 12, Lunch; 12:30 to 2, Blood Pressure Screening at Village Market; 12:30, Chinese Mah Jongg; 12:30, Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas; 1, Studio Knitting; 2, Chair Yoga at Ogden House; 3, Stay at Home in Wilton Meeting.

Wednesday, Sept. 27, 9:30, Watercolor Workshop; 10, Open Bridge with Michael Hess; 10, Microsoft Word with Catherine Myers; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 1, American Mah Jongg; 6, Tools to Unlocking Medicare Benefits.

Thursday, Sept. 28, 10, Beginning Portraiture with Martha Talburt; 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12, Lunch; 12:30, Colored Pencils Portrait; 12:45, Bingo; 5, The Hammersteins at Waveny Village, New Canaan.