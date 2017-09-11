Wilton Bulletin

Wiltonian raises hundreds for hurricane victims

At Friday night football game

By Wilton Bulletin on September 11, 2017 in Lead News, Social News · 3 Comments

Cayla's donation collection box.

The collection box after the football game.

With a box she made three days prior, 19-year-old Wilton resident Cayla Clarke walked through the stands at Wilton High School’s football game Friday night and managed to collect more than $470 to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Clarke said she made the collection box because she wanted to help those affected by the storm.

Cayla Clarke with one of this year’s Wilton High School football captains, Jack, at Friday's football game.

“I heard about it on the news and I felt sorry for those people,” said Clarke, whose goal was to collect as much money as she could and donate it to Ts

“I heard about all the great things The Salvation Army’s been doing and I want to help,” said Clarke.

According to The Salvation Army website, money donated to the fund helps The Salvation Army “stay on the front lines of Hurricane Harvey relief efforts,” where its volunteers provide “physical, emotional and spiritual care to survivors and relief workers.”

Even after disaster response efforts are over, the website states, Salvation Army disaster teams will remain in communities impacted by the storm to support long-term disaster recovery efforts and ongoing assistance to those in need.

Clarke sent the money to The Salvation Army on Saturday, Sept. 9, and said she thanks everyone who donated.

  • Kevin Hickey

    Way to go Cayla!!!

    • Theresa Clarke

      Thanks – we were just sent a copy of the article, don’t know how I missed this!

  • Politically Direct (PD)

    Well done and a great example of how putting oneself out there in actions that count; intentions don’t help anyone.

