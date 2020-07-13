July 13, 2020 | Updated 11:47 PM ET

  • Subscribe

News Now
A sign at Bradley International Airport warns travelers on June 25, 2020 of a mandatory 14-day quarantine imposed by the governors of New York, Connecticut and New Jersey.
  • Lamont boosts enforcement of travel advisory, including...
  • Wilton registrars hold special voter enrollment session
  • Coronavirus cases in Wilton trend upward
  • Wilton’s civil rights history: Slavery
    • Wilton High senior Andrew Smith was presented with the annual John G. Corr Award at his home last week.
  • Wilton’s Andrew Smith wins John Corr Award
    • Emma Keating leads Cartoon Drawing via Zoom on Fridays in July.
  • Wilton Library Lines: Drawing, photography, robotics

    • Police News

    Most Popular

    Opinion

    Bill of Fairs

    Curtain Call

    Taking a Hike

    More Local News

    Sports

    Business

    Politics & Elections

    Most Popular

    Featured Real Estate

    Arts & Leisure

    Kneads & Cravings

    Schools

    Religion

    Opinion

    Bill of Fairs

    Regional Headlines

    The Conscious Cook

    Drive

    Reel Dad

    Curtain Call

    Taking a Hike