Wilton police log: car burglaries at Merwin Meadows, stolen car

Cars burglarized

Three cars were burglarized at Merwin Meadows May 1 at about 5:30 p.m., police said.

A variety of belongings were taken from the vehicles. The case is under investigation.

No further information was available.

DUI

A 56-year-old Wilton woman was charged with driving under the influence on April 30 on Danbury Road at 10:40 p.m. She was seen traveling north on Danbury Road, failing to maintain lanes, changing lanes without a signal, and almost striking the rear of a patrol car.

The driver was stopped and was given field sobriety tests which she could not perform to standard.

She was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where, after her handcuffs were removed, she was seen trying to conceal an object found to be a matchbox containing powder cocaine. She gave a short struggle.

Katherine Lee, of 450 Danbury Road, was also charged with possession of cocaine.

She was released on $500 bond with a court date of May 11.

Car stolen

A car stolen from a home on Bob White Lane on April 14 at 7:15 a.m. was recovered in Waterbury on April 29 after being involved in an accident. The case remains under investigation.

The 2008 BMW X5 was reported missing after a suspicious person was seen walking around the property and ringing the doorbell at 12:30 a.m. The suspect was described as a white male, approximately six feet tall, wearing blue jeans and long sleeves. The homeowner chased the suspect into the woods and lost sight of him before calling police, who checked the area and found nothing.

The car was left unlocked with the keys in it the previous night. It was the second car stolen this year on that street.

Illegal narcotics

A 38-year-old East Haven man was charged with illegal possession of narcotics, illegal storage of narcotics, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and improper headlights on Danbury Road on April 28 at 11 a.m.

Police said Thomas Smith, of 516 Main Street, East Haven, had one headlight out on his black Pontiac Grand Prix and also had an expired registration. He was found to have several narcotic pills in a tube in his pocket for which he could not produce a prescription. A search of the vehicle disclosed a small plastic container with white powder coming out of it, which tested positive for bath salts, a type of synthetic drug. He was released on $2,500 bond with a court appearance of May 11.

Marijuana

A 33-year-old New Jersey woman was ticketed for possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating an unregistered motor vehicle April 30 at 12:25 a.m. on Route 7 after disregarding a red light.

During the stop by police, the drugs and pipe were found.

She was issued an infraction with an answer date of May 20 and released from the scene.

The Wilton Police Department responded to two domestic calls during the week of April 25 to May 2.