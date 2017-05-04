Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Spring Poetry with Judson Scruton, Thursday, May 4, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Over Here, Over There — The World War One Poets explores the work of Thomas Hardy, Rupert Brooke, Wilfred Owen, Siegfried Sassoon and Robert Graves, among others in this four-part series. Free. Poetry packets at the front desk. Advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Minks to Sinks Donation Day, Thursday, May 4, 10-2, Route 7 & School Road. Donations and consignments taken for the biannual tag sale. Minkstosinks.info.

National Prayer Day, Thursday, May 4, noon-1, Brubeck Room at Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road. Prayers and music. The Rev. Jean Luc Charles, pastor at Stamford First Haitian Free Methodist Church, is guest speaker. Special guest is Palestinian minister Dr. Hanna Massad. Lunch will be served.

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Thursday, May 4, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The musical comedy about window washer J. Pierrepont Finch’s unlikely rise to corporate success. Thrifty Thursday tickets are $25/adults, $20/seniors and students, and may be purchased at wiltonplayshop.org.

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Friday, May 5, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The musical comedy about window washer J. Pierrepont Finch’s unlikely rise to corporate success. Tickets are $30/adults, $25/seniors and students, and may be purchased at wiltonplayshop.org.

Adjourned Budget Vote, Saturday, May 6, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Clune Center, Wilton High School, 395 Danbury Road. For those who did not attend the Annual Town Meeting, this is the final opportunity to vote on the town budget and seven proposed questions.

Semi-Annual Rummage Sale, Saturday, May 6, 9-2, Zion’s Hill United Methodist Church, 470 Danbury Road. Gently used/new spring and summer clothing for men, women and children; shoes, purses, bed linens, curtains, knick-knacks, jewelry, toys and more. Dry, warm shopping with great prices. Information: 203-762-9890 or zionshillmethodist.org.

Organic Plant Sale, Saturday, May 6, 9-3, Wilton High School, 395 Danbury Road. Tomatoes, including heirlooms, will be on sale for $5, and peppers, eggplants, herbs and butterfly- and hummingbird-attracting flowers will be on sale for $3. Information: hunterj@wiltonps.org.

Minks to Sinks, Saturday, May 6, 9-5, Route 7 & School Road. Gigantic tag sale that benefits Family & Children’s Agency in Norwalk. Minkstosinks.info.

Free Comic Book Day, Saturday, May 6, 10-5, Wilton Library. Cave Comics in Newtown has donated a variety of free comics for children to celebrate the tradition that started in 2002. Visit the library to pick up some comics.

(Not) Just for Kids Music Program, Saturday, May 6, 3-4 p.m., Wilton Library. This session: Winds, Soft & Sweet — Woodwinds. Members of the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra demonstrate their instruments, play, and answer questions. Everyone may hold and try to play an instrument. Free; registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Charity Art Show, Saturday, May 6, 5-8 p.m., River Road Gallery, 21 River Road. Work by Nash Hyon of Wilton and Ron Landis and Larry Silver of Westport. Shadows of Lyme Disease, a photo essay in book form written by Landis, chronicling his fight with Lyme disease, will be highlighted. Ticke sales ($10) will benefit the Global Lyme Alliance. Refreshments by Marianne Wilson.

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Saturday, May 6, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The musical comedy about window washer J. Pierrepont Finch’s unlikely rise to corporate success. Tickets are $30/adults, $25/seniors and students, and may be purchased at wiltonplayshop.org.

Wilton Go Green Festival, Sunday, May 7, 11-4, Wilton Town Green. Educational activities on sustainable food, transportation, land and water use, building and energy savings and recycling. Entertainment. Information: wiltongogreen.org.

Minks to Sinks, Sunday, May 7, noon to 4, Route 7 & School Road. Gigantic tag sale that benefits Family & Children’s Agency in Norwalk. Bargain day. Minkstosinks.info.

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Sunday, May 7, 2 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The musical comedy about window washer J. Pierrepont Finch’s unlikely rise to corporate success. Tickets are $30/adults, $25/seniors and students, and may be purchased at wiltonplayshop.org.

Parenting Presentation, Monday, May 8, 8-10 a.m., Wilton High School Little Theater, 395 Danbury Road. Psychologist Michael “Mykee” Fowlin presents You Don’t Know Me Until You Know Me with humor, performance art, storytelling and more. Information: mykeefowlin.com.

Minks to Sinks, Monday, May 8, 9 to noon, Route 7 & School Road. Gigantic tag sale that benefits Family & Children’s Agency in Norwalk. Bargain day. Minkstosinks.info.

Art Exhibition and Reception, Monday, May 8, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. The Wilton Schools’ Fine and Performing Arts Exhibition opens with more than 400 works from students in K-12. Student musical performances in the Brubeck Room. Refreshments. Free.

Paper Botanical Tulips, Tuesday, May 9, 1-3 p.m., Wilton Library. Laurie Davis will lead participants in creating an everlasting tulip using crepe paper, glitter, and moss in a terracotta pot. $30 per person, advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, Tuesday, May 9, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: call Nina Marino at 203-857-7304. Register: 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Mother’s Day Plant Sale Pre-Sale, Wednesday, May 10, 9:30-1:30, Comstock Community Center Greenhouse, 180 School Road. Hundreds of perennials, herbs, vegetables, annuals, trees and shrubs, many from local gardens, will be for sale. Presented by the Wilton Garden Club.

Wilton Library Readers, Wednesday, May 10, noon-1:30, Wilton Library. This month’s book is The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead. Bring lunch, beverages will be provided. Advance registration suggested: 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Free Downloads, Wednesday, May 10, 1-2:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Bring your own device as Melissa Baker demonstrates free downloadable eBooks and audiobooks available through Wilton Library. Registration required: 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Ambler Farm Reads, Wednesday, May 10, 2:15-3, Ambler Farm, Hurlbutt Street. Children ages 4 to 6 may visit the farm for stories about pigs and a nature walk. Children may check out books with their library card. Information: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Business Law 101, Wednesday, May 10, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. The library, Wilton Chamber of Commerce and SCORE of Fairfield County present a three-part business law series. This first installment is Legal Issues of Social Media with technology lawyer Cliff Ennico. Free, registration required: 203-831-0065 or scorefairfieldcounty.org.

Managing Hip Arthritis, Wednesday, May 10, 7-8 p.m., Riverbrook Regional YMCA, 404 Danbury Road. Dr. Mark Fletcher will discuss hip pain and management of hip arthritis, including surgical and non-surgical treatments. Register: 1-866-NHB-WELL.

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Thursday, May 11, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The musical comedy about window washer J. Pierrepont Finch’s unlikely rise to corporate success. Thrifty Thursday tickets are $25/adults, $20/seniors and students, and may be purchased at wiltonplayshop.org.

Mother’s Day Plant Sale, Friday, May 12, noon-6, Wilton Town Green, Old Ridgefield Road. Hundreds of perennials, herbs, vegetables, annuals, trees and shrubs, many from local gardens, will be for sale. Presented by the Wilton Garden Club.

A Celebration of Bells, Friday, May 12, 7:30 p.m., St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 36 New Canaan Road. Music on the Hill handbell ensembles perform spring classics and new works in a celebratory concert of music for handbells. Tickets: $20 in advance; $25 at the door; students free. Order online at musiconthehillCT.org or call 203-529-3133.

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Friday, May 12, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The musical comedy about window washer J. Pierrepont Finch’s unlikely rise to corporate success. Tickets are $30/adults, $25/seniors and students, and may be purchased at wiltonplayshop.org.

Mother’s Day Plant Sale, Saturday, May 13, 10-2, Wilton Town Green, Old Ridgefield Road. Hundreds of perennials, herbs, vegetables, annuals, trees and shrubs, many from local gardens, will be for sale. Presented by the Wilton Garden Club.

Decoupage Workshop for Kids, Saturday, May 13, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Educator Lola Chen will discuss the history and work of the Audubon Society while children work on a decoupage plate with a vintage-style bird illustration. Snack: strawberry rhubarb pie. Ages 6 to 12. Members: $10/child, $25/family; non-members: $15/child, $35/family. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

New Perspectives Film Series, Saturday, May 13, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, a portrait of the mother and daughter, will be screened. Suggested donation is $5; refreshments served. Registration highly recommended: 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Saturday, May 13, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The musical comedy about window washer J. Pierrepont Finch’s unlikely rise to corporate success. Tickets are $30/adults, $25/seniors and students, and may be purchased at wiltonplayshop.org.

Spring Bird Walk, Sunday, May 14, 7:30 a.m., Weir Preserve, Nod Hill Road. Meet at the preserve’s main entrance on Nod Hill Road, children welcome. Free, rain or shine. Questions: Bruce Beebe, 203-834-5066.

Author Talk, Wednesday, May 17, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Jane Wyker will discuss her memoir Soul Selfish in conversation with poet Ira Joe Fisher. Q&A. Free, registration highly recommended: 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Fairy Doll Workshop, Thursday, May 18, 4-5 p.m., Wilton Library. Children in kindergarten and up will learn how to make a tiny fairy with common craft items. Registration required: 203-762-3336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Medicare Boot Camp, Thursday, May 18, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Learn the ins and outs of Medicare enrollment and how to avoid costly mistakes. Free, registration recommended: 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

2050 Clean Energy Initiative, Thursday, May 18, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Presented by Wilton Go Green and Wilton Library Association. The American Sustainable Cities and Clean Energy Initiative — 2050 is a plan to design and build a comprehensive, national, self-reliant clean energy infrastructure that would be phased in by the year 2050. This presentation with architect Christopher Belknap looks at national goals and how Americans could get 100% renewable clean energy. Registration recommended: 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

World War I Memorabilia Digitization Day, Saturday, May 20, 11-3, Wilton Library. Bring your family’s WWI memorabilia to be scanned, photographed and digitized and added to the State Library’s growing online World War Collection. Items will be returned.

Tales to Tails, Saturday, May 20, 11-noon, Wilton Library. Children who are independent readers may read to therapy dogs. Free, registration required: 203-762-6336 or wiltonlibrary.org.

Meditation Walk, Sunday, May 21, 1:30, Cherry Lane Park, Cherry Lane (off Route 106). The Wilton Conservation Commission, Wilton Garden Club, Norwalk River Watershed Association, and the Wilton Land Conservation Trust will host an hour-long meditation walk led by yoga instructor and Wilton Garden Club member LeeAnn Schneider. Pre-register at 203-762-6336 or wiltonlibrary.org.conservationevent@wiltonct.org.

Red Cross Blood Drive, Monday, May 22, 1-6:30, Wilton Library. To sign up, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins will be accommodated. Positive ID required.

Art Exhibition and Reception, Monday, May 22, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence Kathy Stark, who works with patterns in nature and music, will be featured. Free. Registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or wiltonlibrary.org.

Senior Center Book Discussion, Tuesday, May 23, 11-noon, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. This month’s book is The Yankee Division in the First World War by Michael Shay of Wilton. Register: 203-834-6240.

The Skinny on Skin Cancer, Tuesday, May 23, 7 p.m., Wilton Library. Dr. Steven A. Kolenik III will discuss skin cancer prevention, including risk factors, symptoms, screening, diagnosis and treatment. Q&A. Register: 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Lyme Disease: Diagnosis, Prevention and Research, Tuesday, May 23, 7-8 p.m., Riverbrook Regional YMCA, 404 Danbury Road. Speakers will discuss how to avoid tick-borne diseases plus information about the Western Connecticut Health Network’s Lyme disease biobank. Register: 1-866-NHB-WELL.

Exploring Virtual Reality with Google Cardboard, Thursday, May 25, 6-7 p.m., Wilton Library. Explore virtual reality apps with a cardboard headset and smartphone. For adults and teens in eighth grade and up. Cost: $15. Registration required: 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Business Law 101, Wednesday, May 31, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. The library, Wilton Chamber of Commerce and SCORE of Fairfield County present a three-part business law series. This second installment is Managing Business Relationships with business lawyer Gary Hirsch. Free, registration required: 203-831-0065 or scorefairfieldcounty.org.