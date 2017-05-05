Wilton Bulletin

Sixth graders raise at least $12K for charities

Through Middlebrook’s annual Sixth Grade Walk-a-thon

By Wilton Bulletin on May 5, 2017 in Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

Sixth graders Rea Von Loeser, Tess Innes, Kendall Scholz, Riya Shah, Keerthi Vijay, Annie Sherman, and Brendan Kaduboski during the walk-a-thon.

Contributed photos

More than 300 sixth graders made their way around the lower football field and tennis courts at Middlebrook School to raise money for three charities during their school’s annual Sixth Grade Walk-a-thon on Friday, April 28.

Each year, student volunteers on each sixth grade team research and present a charity idea to their teams, which then vote on which charity they wanted to support in the walk-a-thon.

Six Yellow chose to raise money for the St. Francis Foundation this year, while Six Green chose the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and Six Red chose St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

As of Wednesday, May 3, the teams had each raised more than $4,000 for their respective charities, said social studies teacher Luisa Nanos.

