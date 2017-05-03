Letter: Budget should pass with more than 15%

Wilton Bulletin

May 3, 2017

To the Editors:

Last night was the Wilton Annual Town Meeting where we discussed the budget, items to bond for, our liquor laws and suspending a road. It was a long meeting. If you did not go or did not stay to the end to vote, please vote on Saturday. The town website wiltonct.org has information on each question on the ballot. I personally voted yes on all the questions and urge you to do the same.  

Voter turnout must exceed 15% for the option to vote down the budget to be available. I want the budget to pass but would like it to pass because people voted for it not because we didn’t meet a statutory threshold.

At our next Wilton DTC meeting on Tuesday, May 9, at 7:30, at Comstock we will be discussing what is happening at the Connecticut Assembly in Hartford.  All are welcome.  

Deborah McFadden

Westport Road, May 3

