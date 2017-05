An attorney for the David W. Brubeck Trust, Iola W. Brubeck Trust and Derry Music Company on April 27 asked for and received a continuance for a pubic hearing from the Inland Wetlands Commission.

The hearing is scheduled for May 11.

The hearing concerns the renovation of an existing wetlands crossing, the construction of a new wetlands crossing, the development within upland review areas of six lots that were subdivided in 1954 and re-subdivided in 1968.