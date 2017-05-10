Children make a plate for mom

Just in time for Mother’s Day, the Wilton Historical Society will present a Birds, Audubon and Decoupage Workshop for children on Saturday, May 13, from 11 to 12:30, at 224 Danbury Road. Educator Lola Chen will discuss the history of the Audubon Society while the children create a decoupage plate with a vintage-style bird illustration. They will help make their snack, strawberry rhubarb plate pie.

This event is suggested for ages 6 to 12. Society members: $10/child, maximum $25/family; non-members: $15/child, maximum $35/amily. Register at info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.