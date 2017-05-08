Health programs cover hip pain, skin cancer, and Lyme disease

The Western Connecticut Health Network, which includes Danbury and Norwalk hospitals, will offer two free health seminars at the Riverbrook Regional YMCA, 404 Danbury Road.

Non-Surgical and Surgical Management of Hip Arthritis on Wednesday, May 10, from 7 to 8 p.m., will feature Dr. Mark Fletcher of Coastal Orthopaedics. He will discuss hip pain and management of hip arthritis, including conservative treatments and surgical innovations. Register: 1-866-NHB-WELL.

Lyme disease: Diagnosis, Prevention and Research will be the focus on Tuesday, May 23, from 7 to 8 pm. The featured speakers will be S. Vijayakumar, Ph.D., lead research associate, Department of Research & Innovation, Western Connecticut Health Network and Jennifer Reid, director, BLAST Tick-borne Disease Prevention Program, Ridgefield Health Department. They will discuss ways to avoid tick-borne illnesses. There will also be information about the WCHN Lyme disease biobank. Register: 1-866-NHB-WELL.

Along with Wilton Library, WCHN will present The Skinny on Skin Cancer, the next topic in the Get Well, Stay Well healthy literacy series, Tuesday, May 23, at 7 p.m., at the library. The featured speaker is Dr. Steven A. Kolenik III, dermatologist at Norwalk Hospital. He will address skin cancer prevention, including risk factors, symptoms, screening, diagnosis and treatment. He will also explain the different types of skin cancer. To register, call 203-762-6334 or visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.