Cinco de Mayo workshop for children

Cinco de Mayo celebrations are typically replete with Mexican cuisine, music and colorful paper decorations. On Saturday, May 6, from 11 to 12:30, the Wilton Historical Society at 224 Danbury Road will present a workshop for children in which they will make festive tissue paper flowers.

Museum educator Lola Chen will talk with the children about the history of Cinco de Mayo and how it is celebrated in the United States. The Mexican tradition of using papel de China (paper of China) or tissue paper began more than 200 years ago. Now practiced by artisans, paper art has taken many forms, such as cascarones (hollowed out eggs decorated with tissue paper and filled with confetti), piñatas (animal figures made of paper and filled with treats), papel de picado (punched paper artwork) and paper flowers.

This program is suggested for ages 6 to 12. The fee for society members is $10 per child, maximum $25 per family; for non-members it is $15 per child, maximum $35 per family.

Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.