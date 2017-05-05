Middlebrook recognized for sustainability

Superintendent Kevin Smith, Wilton Go Green board member Eve Silverman, and Middlebrook family and consumer science teacher Heather Priest hold a Connecticut Green LEAF Schools banner that Middlebrook School received from Eastern Connecticut State University’s Institute for Sustainable Energy for advancements the school has made toward achieving its sustainability goals. Middlebrook joined the statewide Green LEAF initiative in 2015, and students have been working to create recycling and composting systems within the school. Sixth graders are learning to garden and cook ‘under the umbrella of sustainable living,’ said Priest, who has been instrumental in shaping the school’s Green LEAF success. Information: ctgreenleaf.org.