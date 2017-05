Franc-O-Fun French for Children offers a summer camp for children 3 to 10 years old. French Cooking Camp takes place the last week of June. Cendrillon (Cinderella) French Camp runs July 10-21 and includes cooking and crafts.

The camps will take place at 48 New Canaan Road in Wilton at the WEPCO church complex. Visit www.franc-o-fun.com for more information or call 203-762-5645.