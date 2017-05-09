Celebration of handbells

Music on the Hill presents A Celebration of Bells, Friday, May 12, 7:30 p.m., at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 36 New Canaan Road. Ensembles will perform spring classics and new works in a celebratory concert of music for handbells.

The concert includes the premiere of two original works for handbells by Music on the Hill’s artistic directors: Sam Gamgee Suite by David H. Connell, inspired by J.R.R. Tolkein’s beloved character; and I Lift My Lamp by Ellen Dickinson, based on the Emma Lazarus poem found on the Statue of Liberty. Both will conduct the two bell ensembles totaling 20 handbell ringers.

Other selections include an arrangement from Gershwin’s Three Preludes; a bucolic Lore of the Loom performed with Irish tin whistle; and joyful tintinnabulations by Kevin McChesney and Cathy Moklebust, prolific composers for handbells.

Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door; students admitted free. Order online at musiconthehillCT.org or call 203-529-3133.