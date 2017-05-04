Charity art show benefits Global Lyme Alliance

River Road Gallery will recognize May as Lyme Awareness Month with a charity art show that opens Saturday, May 6, with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. It will benefit the Global Lyme Alliance.

Featured will be the photography of Nash Hyon of Wilton and Ron Landis and Larry Silver of Westport. Shadows of Lyme Disease, a photo essay in book form written by Landis, chronicling his fight with Lyme disease, will be highlighted.

Tickets are $10, with all ticket proceeds going directly to the alliance along with a portion of the evening’s art sales. Global Lyme Alliance is the leading private nonprofit dedicated to conquering Lyme and other tick-borne diseases through research and education. Members of the alliance team will be at the opening reception to answer any questions.

Ron Landis enjoyed a career in executive management. He has always actively had camera in hand throughout his life. His subject matter “is as vast as the world around us,” a press release said, but Landis has recently worked on a body of work featuring Weir Farm National Historic Site.

Larry Silver studied photography at the High School of Industrial Art in New York and graduated from the Art Center College of Design in Los Angeles. For more than 65 years Silver has dedicated himself to his photography. At 82, he is the youngest living member of the Photo League. His work is in 30 museum collections including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Whitney Museum of American Art, Smithsonian Art Museum, George Eastman House, Brooklyn Museum and Los Angeles County Museum.

Nash Hyon, a nationally recognized artist in her field, divides her time between studio painting and teaching at the Silvermine Arts Center in New Canaan. She has exhibited in Washington, D.C., New York City and California. Her subject matter has direct ties to the science of the world around and within us.

The community is invited to the opening and Marianne Wilson’s Complete Catering will provide refreshments. The show will run through June 17. River Road Gallery is at 21 River Road in Wilton Center, and is open Monday through Friday from 10 to 6, and Saturday from 10 to 5.