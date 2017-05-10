Historical society leads trip to FDR library

The Wilton Historical Society is offering a day trip to the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum in Hyde Park, N.Y., on Friday, May 19. The excursion, departing at 9:30 from the museum complex at 224 Danbury Road, will be led by Leslie Nolan, the society’s executive director.

The group will be provided with a personalized tour of the FDR Library and Museum by the museum director, which will include the special photography exhibition on the internment of nearly 120,000 Japanese Americans during WWII, which is currently on display. The exhibition, with over 200 images on display, includes photographs by Dorothea Lange and Ansel Adams.

The fee for society members is $25; for non-members, $35. It includes transportation and admission, lunch is locally on your own or with the group. Participants will return no later than 2:30. Space is very limited.

Presidential libraries are not libraries in the usual sense. They are archives and museums, bringing together in one place the documents and artifacts of a President and his administration and presenting them to the public for study and discussion without regard for political considerations or affiliations. Presidential libraries and museums, like their holdings, belong to the American people.

During his second term in office, Roosevelt surveyed the vast quantities of papers and other materials he and his staff had accumulated and established a public repository to preserve it for future generations. Beginning a tradition that continues to this day, he raised private funds for the new facility and then turned it over to the United States government for operation through the National Archives. The collection now numbers over 34,000 items, as well as material that reflects the rich social, political, and cultural history of the United States during the 1930s and 1940s.

Tying in with the field trip, the Wilton Historical Society’s Booked for Lunch group will be reading Infamy: The Shocking Story of the Japanese American Internment in World War II by Richard Reeves. This is an account of the internment of more than 120,000 Japanese-Americans and Japanese residents during World War II. It will be discussed on Friday, June 30, from 12:30 to 2, at the society.

To register for the excursion or for the Booked for Lunch discussion group, email info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.