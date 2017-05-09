Maria Cardiello weds Jake Sebastian

Maria Teresa Cardiello and Jake A. Sebastian were married Oct. 8, 2016, at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Wilton. The Rev. Cyrus M. Bartolome officiated at the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Geppino and Ruth Cardiello of Wilton. The groom is the son of Joselito and Carolina Sebastian of Bellport, N.Y.

The maid of honor was Daniela Salvioli, cousin of the bride. The best man was Jefferson Tagade, brother of the groom.

The bride is a 2007 graduate of Wilton High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Boston College. She is a registered nurse at Yale-New Haven Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The groom is a 2007 graduate of Bellport High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from the University of Connecticut and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Quinnipiac University. He is a registered nurse at Stamford Hospital’s emergency department.

The couple spent their honeymoon in Aruba and reside in Trumbull.