Grodin honored for contributions to culture

Actor Charles Grodin of Wilton was one of three renowned achievers honored for their lifetime accomplishments with the 38th Annual Common Wealth Awards of Distinguished Service. The awards recognize individuals who have enriched modern culture through their professional and personal endeavors.

Grodin received the mass communications award for his work as a distinguished commentator and storyteller.

Also winning were Dr. Mae Jemison, an esteemed engineer, physician and NASA astronaut, for science; and Marlo Thomas, social activist and national advocate for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, for public service.

The honorees were recognized at a ceremony hosted by The PNC Financial Services Group on April 29 at the Hotel du Pont in Wilmington.

The Common Wealth Awards of Distinguished Service were first presented in 1979 by The Common Wealth Trust, which was created under the will of Ralph Hayes, an influential business executive and philanthropist. The awards are now made by The Ralph Hayes Common Wealth Foundation, which is funded by the Common Wealth Trust. Hayes sought to recognize outstanding achievement in eight disciplines: dramatic arts, literature, science, invention, mass communications, public service, government, and sociology.

In the 38-year history of the Common Wealth Awards, more than $6 million has been awarded to 198 honorees. The 2017 honorees will each receive an award of $75,000.