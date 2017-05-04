Spring birding walk at Allen’s Meadow

Wilton birders, nature lovers, and hikers have the opportunity to see an array of birds on Saturday, May 6, when the Wilton Conservation Commission, Wilton Garden Club, and Norwalk River Watershed Association (NRWA) collaborate to provide a two-hour walk at Allen’s Meadow in the peak of migration season.

Joe Bear, Wilton resident and an Audubon guide, has again offered to lead a birding walk, as he has done for the past two seasons. The walk is special in its timing, making it possible to view unusual and colorful birds on their return trips to their native habitat. Allen’s Meadow is a premier flyway for migration and provides excellent viewing. It is just north of Wilton High School on Route 7. Drive into the recreation area and park at the north end of the parking lot, nearest the Community Gardens. The walk will start at that location.

All are welcome. Dogs are not permitted on this walk to ensure the birds are not disturbed. Pre-register at conservationevent@wiltonct.org to be contacted should the weather require cancellation.

Bring binoculars if available, and cameras if you wish to take photographs. To avoid ticks, wear a long-sleeved shirt with long pants tucked into your socks, and consider using a repellent with DEET.