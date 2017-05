The Kiwanis Club of Wilton will again team up with Bankwell Financial to help with repairs of a house in Norwalk through the HomeFront program. It is the 25th year Kiwanis has been involved with Homefront, and the third year partnering with Bankwell. Volunteers will spend May 6 getting the job done. Bob Parisot and Kevin Craw, front row, far left in a photo from last year’s event, are co-captains this year.