Minks to Sinks sale opens Saturday

Twice a year, shoppers line up as early as 5:30 a.m. along Kristine Lilly Way and wait for the gate to open at the Minks to Sinks sale. The spring Minks to Sinks sale starts this Saturday, May 6, at 9 a.m., at the tennis courts along Route 7. Janel Cassara, the Minks to Sinks 2017 co-chair, expects the line to form just as early as it has in the past.

“I know of many shoppers who plan their entire work schedules around Minks to Sinks sale dates. They would not miss it for anything,” she says. “It’s the best place to find great deals on gently used and new items, from kitchen and household items, to outdoor furniture, sports equipment, seasonal clothing, electronics, collectibles, and so much more, including top quality brand names. And we always have a few minks and sinks!”

Both Cassara, and her co-chair, Michelle Beck, note the sale wouldn’t happen without the hundreds of thousands of items area residents donate and consign or the hard work and long hours more than 190 volunteers put in to organize, price and display all of the merchandise.

“Minks to Sinks has been supporting recycling and reusing years before the phrase ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’ became an environmental mantra,” Beck said.

Proceeds of Minks to Sinks benefit Family and Children’s Agency, the Norwalk-based nonprofit organization offering many important programs to help families in need.

This year’s spring sale runs from 9 to 5 on Saturday. Bargain days are Sunday, May 7, from noon to 4, and Monday, May 8, from 9 to noon.

Information: minkstosinks.org.