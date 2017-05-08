Letter: Town cleanup results are impressive

To the Editors:

I found the recent piece on trash pickup in the Norwalk River rather inspiring. Learning about volunteers picking up 5,160 pounds of litter from the nearby grounds on Wilton’s annual cleanup day was a shocking feat. As the article states, they picked up a variety of trash from tires to a ceiling fan spanning all across different parts of the town.

This work not only shows the unity of the town, but also displays the ability to achieve results after applying hard work. Efforts like this stand out and hopefully it will spark future acts of unity similar to the one shown by the participants.

I would personally like to issue thanks to all the people who contributed to this as it will have extreme benefits to the town.

Cole Avallone

Wilton, May 2