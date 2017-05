Franklin Wong, a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission for the past four years, is resigning.

Wong, a Democrat, told the commissioners at their meeting April 24 he is resigning effective May 15 for personal reasons related to family and business.

The commission will have 30 days to replace Wong, said Bob Nerney, the town’s planning director. If the panel is unable to replace him in that time, the job will go to the Board of Selectmen.