Letter: Help in a time of sorrow

By Mike and Michelle Quincy on May 7, 2017 in Lead News, Letters · 0 Comments

To the Editors:

The Quincy family has had a presence in Wilton since the late 1960s, so it was with a heavy heart when it came time to sell my mom’s, Barbara Quincy’s, house. But Realty Seven’s Judy Robinson handled the sale with kindness, sensitivity and grace. Whatever situation arose with the house, Judy handled it like a pro.

It’s hard to believe that we no longer have a home in Wilton, but local residents should know that when it comes time to sell their home, they’ll have a trusted friend in Judy Robinson. Thanks, Judy, for all of your hard work and dedication. And thanks to the town of Wilton for being my mom’s home for so many years.

Mike and Michelle Quincy
Marlborough, CT, May 2

