Nominations sought for 2017 SilverSource Awards

SilverSource, an independent, nonprofit organization that advocates for the needs of older adults and their families is accepting nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards. The awards celebrate the exceptional advancements and meaningful contributions made in improving the lives of adults over age 60 throughout Fairfield County by volunteers, individuals, businesses and organizations. There is no cost to enter. Nominations may be made by visiting SilverSource.org and are due by June 1, 2017. Awards will be presented during the third annual SilverSource Autumn Breakfast at the Italian Center of Stamford this fall.

“As a leader in advocating for older adults and their families, we are proud to recognize those who are part of this expanding movement of innovation, advocacy and caring, for the benefit and quality of life of older members of our communities, said Kathleen Bordelon, executive director for SilverSource, Inc. “These awards celebrate the advancements, actions, and programs that qualitatively improve the lives of older people, keeping them healthier, safe, engaged, and more independent.”

For more information about the SilverSource Awards, or to make a nomination, visit SilverSource.org/Awards. Enter your nomination by using the online form, or download a PDF with full details and email it to Awards@SilverSource.org or fax it to 203-324-3787. Questions may be directed to Linda Christensen, 203-324-6584.