Girls golf: Nolan is medalist but WHS falls to Wave

Finally getting a good stretch of weather, the Wilton High girls golf team was able to get in three matches in six days this past week.

Unfortunately, the Warriors came up short all three times, losing to Ridgefield, Fairfield Warde and Darien.

On Tuesday, the Warriors (1-6) lost to Darien at the Country Club of Darien, 192 to 205. NoraNoël Nolan was the medalist with a round of 40, followed by Morgan Hickey (51), Maya Fazio (55) and Sophia Kammerman (59).

Emily Cohen led the Blue Wave (4-3) with a 42 and Haley Meier had a 43, followed by Bridget Walters (53) and Ashley Amirsakis (54).

On Monday, Wilton lost to Warde, 166 to 215, at Smith Richardson Golf Course. Nolan led the Warriors with a 43, while Hickey shot a 46 and Kammerman and Beth Heffernan both had 63s. Warde (4-1-1) had a tremendous team effort, with all four scores coming in at 43 or under. Emily Healy was the medalist with a 39, followed by Jessica Nuzzaci with a 41 and Nadia Caputo and Bethany Fell, both with 43s.

Last Thursday at Silvermine Golf Club, Wilton shot a 194 and lost to Ridgefield (164). Nolan led the Warriors with a 39, followed by Hickey with a 43 and Kammerman and Heffernan, both with 56s.

For Ridgefield (3-2), Mia Scarpati and Alyssa Maiolo shared medalist honors, both with 35.