Boys golf: Wilton tops Knights for second win

The Wilton boys varsity golf team got a much-needed win on Tuesday at Rolling Hills Country Club.

The victory was accomplished under difficult scoring conditions — a blustery afternoon of high winds, sustained at 20 miles per hour with gusts to 30 — as the Warriors employed grit to survive the environment and outstroke the Black Knights of Stamford, 190 to 211.

Sophomore Devin Filaski and freshman Drew Saumier topped the victors’ scoring in registering 43 and 46 shots, respectively, on the Wilton turf’s back nine.

The Warriors’ total was aided by senior captain Matt Greeff’s birdie 3 on the 17th hole, a 346-yard crosswind test. Greeff flushed his tee shot to near green side and his chip from 15 yards short left a gentle right-to-left 10-foot putt to reward Birdies for the Brave, the team’s charity target.

The Warriors improved to 2-4 on the season with the win.

On Monday, Wilton hosted Greenwich at Rolling Hills and was soundly beaten by 31 strokes, 152 to 183. The young Warriors learned that limiting tee shots to the closely-mowed fairways paid off handsomely when they compared second-shot prospects from drives into thick, high rough. The outcome was essentially dictated early by the Cardinals’ fine play in navigating the back nine in a season’s record 152 swings.

Freshman Robert Hickey led the Blue and White with a personal-best, returning a 39. Hickey navigated the first five holes in one-over-par and finished with a par 4 on the testing 443-yard final hole for a strong round.

Filaski lent support with a 42, reporting less than satisfaction with his normal work. Filaski’s round featured a birdie 3 on the 373-yard 14th hole. The significantly up, down, and up topography of the hole was solved with a second swing 54 degree wedge from 104 yards to seven feet. His third, a putt rolling left to right, found the bottom of the cup.